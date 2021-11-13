Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
3
Freeze Warning
until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Frost Advisory
until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Upson County

Fulton County Sheriff's Office touts $9,000 signing bonus during job fair

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:58PM
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fulton County Sheriff's Office job fair

A job fair was held this Saturday to tout the Fulton County Sheriff's new signing bonus for those who stay three years with the county.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office hosted a job fair Saturday in an effort to fill several vacancies within the department.

Recruiters were on hand to answer questions and help potential candidates through the application process. 

The sheriff's office said even though they are short-handed there are still some strict guidelines that applicants have to pass in order to be considered.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office held a job fair on Nov. 13, 2021 to help fill vacancies.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office held a job fair on Nov. 13, 2021 to help fill vacancies. (FOX 5)

"Person cannot have a long criminal history. We're looking for people that can pass a physical fitness assessment because that assessment has to be passed as well and then we also need people that have good moral character that want to be part of our team," said Captain April Moore, Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Fulton County Sheriff's Office offering monetary bonus for new recruits

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat says the department is offering a $9,000 signing bonus for new recruits.

Sheriff Patrick Labat is offering a $9,000 signing bonus as an additional incentive. He is asking the new hires to remain with the department for a minimum of three years to qualify for the extra cash.

Labat said he is losing people every week. Some have gone to the city of Atlanta School police force for a better pension.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office held a job fair on Nov. 13, 2021 to help fill vacancies.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office held a job fair on Nov. 13, 2021 to help fill vacancies. (FOX 5)

The county has approximately 1,100 positions overall. Currently, 170 are unfilled.

To learn more about current openings go to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office jobs page.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS