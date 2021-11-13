Fulton County Sheriff's Office touts $9,000 signing bonus during job fair

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office hosted a job fair Saturday in an effort to fill several vacancies within the department.

Recruiters were on hand to answer questions and help potential candidates through the application process.

The sheriff's office said even though they are short-handed there are still some strict guidelines that applicants have to pass in order to be considered.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office held a job fair on Nov. 13, 2021 to help fill vacancies. (FOX 5)

"Person cannot have a long criminal history. We're looking for people that can pass a physical fitness assessment because that assessment has to be passed as well and then we also need people that have good moral character that want to be part of our team," said Captain April Moore, Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Patrick Labat is offering a $9,000 signing bonus as an additional incentive. He is asking the new hires to remain with the department for a minimum of three years to qualify for the extra cash.

Labat said he is losing people every week. Some have gone to the city of Atlanta School police force for a better pension.

The county has approximately 1,100 positions overall. Currently, 170 are unfilled.

To learn more about current openings go to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office jobs page.

