Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Watch
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Troup County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM EST, Clay County

Fulton County Sheriff's Office offering monetary bonus for new recruits

By
Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fulton County Sheriff's Office offering monetary bonus for new recruits

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat says the department is offering a $9,000 signing bonus for new recruits.

ATLANTA - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat will give new hires a huge bonus for earning the badge and agreeing to commit to the department.

The sheriff described the competition as "fierce" in law enforcement to secure qualified individuals.

"We have to be creative," Labat told FOX 5. 

The county has approximately 1,100 positions overall. Currently, 170 are unfilled.

Labat said he is losing people every week. Some have gone to the city of Atlanta School police force for a better pension.

"Now, the bonus comes with some stipulations," said Labat. 

He is asking the new hires to remain with the department for a minimum of three years to qualify for the extra cash.

Anyone interested can check the sheriff’s web page. The county is having a job fair on Saturday.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS