Fulton County shelter caring for puppies found abandoned in ditch

Lifeline Animal Project is caring for 11 puppies found abandoned in a ditch on Monday night.

The Atlanta Police Department reached out to the shelter for emergency support.

The shelter tells FOX 5 that eight of the puppies are being monitored by its Community Animal Center clinic team.

The other three are being fostered by a staff member.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Lifeline Animal Project)

"Despite their ordeal, we discovered these puppies to be incredibly bonded, active, and friendly," a spokesperson for the shelter said.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering one of the animals can stop by or contact Lifeline Animal Project.