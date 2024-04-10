Fulton County shelter caring for puppies found abandoned in ditch
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Lifeline Animal Project is caring for 11 puppies found abandoned in a ditch on Monday night.
The Atlanta Police Department reached out to the shelter for emergency support.
The shelter tells FOX 5 that eight of the puppies are being monitored by its Community Animal Center clinic team.
The other three are being fostered by a staff member.
Image 1 of 3
▼
(Lifeline Animal Project)
"Despite their ordeal, we discovered these puppies to be incredibly bonded, active, and friendly," a spokesperson for the shelter said.
Anyone interested in adopting or fostering one of the animals can stop by or contact Lifeline Animal Project.