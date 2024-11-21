Fulton County search warrant ends with officer shooting dog

Authorities in Fulton County were met with violence while serving a search warrant at a home in South Fulton, resulting in shots being fired.

The warrant was issued for a dangerous dog reportedly involved in an attack on an 85-year-old woman. While officers were executing the warrant, the same dog bit a Fulton County police officer.

In response to the attack, an officer shot the dog.

The dog’s owner was taken into custody, and the incident remains under investigation. No further details have been released at this time.