Fulton County Schools introduces K9 unit to sniff out danger

The Brief Fulton County Schools Police Department has introduced a new dog program with three labrador K9s trained to sniff out firearms, enhancing school safety. The dogs, named Ducky, Delilah, and Ernie, are "vapor wake" dogs, specially trained to detect weapon scents, and will rotate across the district's 100+ campuses. The initiative is part of a multi-layered safety approach, providing peace of mind to parents and adding a positive presence in schools.



Fulton County Schools Police says it has a multi-layered approach to keeping kids safe, but its newest tool is putting a smile on just about everyone’s face.

The cutest new faces of the school system’s police force are not just friendly, but they have a nose for trouble too. The dogs can sniff out guns.

Fulton County Schools new K9s

What we know:

The Fulton County Schools Police Department just launched a new dog program.

The district now has three labrador K9s named Ducky, Delilah and Ernie.

The dogs joined the force this year after months of extensive training to learn to pick up on weapon scents.

They are "vapor wake" dogs and are specially trained to pinpoint a gun by smell.

"Their primary function is to be able to sniff out firearms and components," said Fulton Schools Police Chief Mark Sulborski. "If anybody were trying to get something on any of our campuses it is a really great safety opportunity."

Their reward for a job well done is not a treat, but rather a ball.

The three dogs are not assigned to any specific schools and will move around the district's more than 100 campuses.

Their furry faces are one part of the safety efforts aimed at making sure learning is the only thing happening at Fulton County Schools.

"This is just another piece of that layered approach of being able to address, not just firearms issues inside of school, but safety concerns," Chief Sulborski said.

Fulton Schools Police Chief on new K9s

What they're saying:

"Just to watch them work, the work ethic that these dogs have and to be able to do the job that they do is fantastic," Chief Sulborski said.

While the dogs are part of the school system’s efforts to keep kids safe. There is some fun with having them on the team too...

"Just being around her all day long is just great," one officer said.

The dogs also benefit students. They made an appearance Thursday at the Career Fair at East Point’s Paul D. West Middle School.

For parents, it is peace of mind.

"I'm very happy that we have the dogs there," said parent Christy Taylor. Hopefully, we never need them, but it's nice to know that if something were to happen, that we do have them."