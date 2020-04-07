Fulton County leaders approve $10M to support residents, businesses
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Financial help is on the way to those affected by the coronavirus in Fulton County.
LIVE MAP: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia
Commissioners have approved $10 million to support businesses and residents. More than $3 million of that money will be given to eight non-profit organizations.
Fulton County has the most COVID-19 cases in the state. It accounts for more than 1,000 of the 7,500 cases in Georgia as of Tuesday morning.
LATEST NUMBERS: Click here to view the latest coronavirus numbers for Georgia
Dougherty County leads the state in the number of deaths with 44. The county has the second-most cases in the state.
RESOURCES:
Advertisement
- Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak
- Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people
- Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA
- Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says
- Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered