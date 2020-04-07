Fulton County leaders approve $10M to support residents, businesses

Financial help is on the way to those affected by the coronavirus in Fulton County.

Commissioners have approved $10 million to support businesses and residents. More than $3 million of that money will be given to eight non-profit organizations.

Fulton County has the most COVID-19 cases in the state. It accounts for more than 1,000 of the 7,500 cases in Georgia as of Tuesday morning.

Dougherty County leads the state in the number of deaths with 44. The county has the second-most cases in the state.

