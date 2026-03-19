4 people shot at in Atlantic Station, police say

The Brief A group of four people narrowly escaped injury after a gunman opened fire on them as they exited a business in Atlanta Station Wednesday night. While no one was hit, the gunfire damaged the business and a neighboring one. Atlanta police are searching for a male suspect who was seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored Mercedes.



Atlanta police are investigating a close call at Atlantic Station after a gunman opened fire on a group of people late Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1380 Atlantic Drive NW around 9:30 p.m. When they got there, they met with four victims who reported they were shot at as they were walking out of a business. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a male suspect discharged a firearm toward the individuals as they exited the location, according to police. The suspect then drove away in what appeared to be a dark-colored Mercedes.

While the victims were unharmed, the building and a neighboring business both sustained damage from the bullets.

Investigators recovered a total of nine shell casings on the scene, which have been placed into evidence.

Detectives have also retrieved surveillance footage that captured the incident and are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what might have motivated the shooting.