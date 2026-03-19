Taylor County man arrested in child molestation cases

The Brief Taylor County man charged after two child molestation investigations GBI says cases began in 2024 and expanded earlier this month Suspect faces five counts; investigation remains ongoing



A Butler man has been arrested and charged following two separate child molestation investigations, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Authorities say William Robert Busbee, 66, is facing five counts of child molestation after investigations connected to incidents in Taylor County.

The first case began in October 2024 when Butler Police asked the GBI to investigate allegations involving Busbee. A second investigation was launched earlier this month after another request from Butler Police.

Following both investigations, Busbee was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI’s Columbus office or submit an anonymous tip.