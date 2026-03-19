Georgia lottery players win big
It’s been a life-changing week for several Georgia Lottery players across the state, with two people claiming prizes worth 7 figures.
What we know:
Leading the pack is a lucky winner who claimed a $2.5 million top prize on March 16. That winning $2,500,000 Cash Multiplier scratch-off was purchased at the West Mart on Hickory Flat Highway in Woodstock.
In Augusta, another player grabbed a $1 million top prize playing the Lucky 7 Multiplier scratcher. That ticket was sold at Gas World on Walton Way, and the prize was officially claimed on March 17. These big hits are part of a larger trend; just last week, Georgia Lottery players took home a staggering $43,590,830 from scratch-off games.
Draw games are also seeing plenty of action. Two players hit the Fantasy 5 jackpot in the last few days. A ticket sold in Savannah won $267,604 on March 17, followed by a $125,000 win in Macon the very next night. Additionally, a Newnan resident won $20,000 playing Keno! on the Georgia Lottery mobile app this past Wednesday.
What we don't know:
The names of the winners have not been released.
Local perspective:
Since its inception, the Georgia Lottery has returned more than $30.6 billion to the state for education. Profits from these games continue to fund critical programs like Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship and the statewide voluntary Pre-K program.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by the Georgia Lottery.