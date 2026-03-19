Georgia lottery players win big

The Brief Two Georgia Lottery players are celebrating major wins this week after claiming top prizes worth 7-figures. The winning streak continued with Fantasy 5, as back-to-back drawings on March 17 and 18 produced jackpot winners in Savannah and Macon. These wins contribute to a massive week for players, who claimed over $43 million in scratch-off prizes alone.



It’s been a life-changing week for several Georgia Lottery players across the state, with two people claiming prizes worth 7 figures.

What we know:

Leading the pack is a lucky winner who claimed a $2.5 million top prize on March 16. That winning $2,500,000 Cash Multiplier scratch-off was purchased at the West Mart on Hickory Flat Highway in Woodstock.

In Augusta, another player grabbed a $1 million top prize playing the Lucky 7 Multiplier scratcher. That ticket was sold at Gas World on Walton Way, and the prize was officially claimed on March 17. These big hits are part of a larger trend; just last week, Georgia Lottery players took home a staggering $43,590,830 from scratch-off games.

Draw games are also seeing plenty of action. Two players hit the Fantasy 5 jackpot in the last few days. A ticket sold in Savannah won $267,604 on March 17, followed by a $125,000 win in Macon the very next night. Additionally, a Newnan resident won $20,000 playing Keno! on the Georgia Lottery mobile app this past Wednesday.

What we don't know:

The names of the winners have not been released.

Local perspective:

Since its inception, the Georgia Lottery has returned more than $30.6 billion to the state for education. Profits from these games continue to fund critical programs like Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship and the statewide voluntary Pre-K program.