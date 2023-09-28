Ex-Fulton County jailer indicted on federal charges for 'strangling' handcuffed detainee

A former Fulton County detention officer is facing federal charges for allegedly strangling a female detainee.

A federal grand jury indicted 32-year-old Stone Mountain resident Monique Clark on charges of using excessive force against a pretrial detainee.

On June 5, 2023, officials said Clark willfully and intentionally strangled the detainee, identified only as "C.B." while the woman was in handcuffs at the North Jail Annex in Alpharetta, Georgia.

During the alleged assault, the detainee lost consciousness and was injured.

Former Fulton County detention officer Monique Clark was arrested for using 'excessive force.' (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

"We recognize that detention officers have a particularly challenging job as they work to maintain order and protect detainees in our district’s jails and prisons," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "However, this detention officer allegedly abused a handcuffed Fulton County detainee by strangling her and must be held accountable for such outrageous conduct."

Clark was terminated after the incident and charged with one count of aggravated assault, one felony count of violation of oath by a public officer, and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. He had been with the department since 2016.

"The indefensible acts of this one officer do not reflect the mission of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office," Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said in a statement after Clark was arrested in June. "As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to protect and serve every member of our community, including those in our custody. Being a detention officer is a difficult job but even under challenging circumstances there is absolutely no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest."

The federal charges against Clark carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The case remains under investigation by the FBI and the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General.