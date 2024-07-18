Repairs continue at Fulton County Jail after carbon monoxide leaks

Repairs are continuing at the Fulton County Jail after multiple carbon monoxide leaks in the jail's kitchen.

Fulton County officials tell FOX 5 the gas has been turned back on after it was shut off due to a second leak on Wednesday morning.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, carbon monoxide monitors that were installed Tuesday night following the first leak sounded an alert on Wednesday - causing an evacuation of the area and a response from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

At least three kitchen workers transported themselves to the hospital in connection with the two leaks.

(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say they discovered the multiple kettles in the kitchen were leaking odorless and colorless gas. The supply line to one of the stovetops was also found to be leaking natural gas.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said that they are expecting to test the kettles for carbon monoxide by the end of the night. The exhaust fans over kettles are also not working, and officials are trying to source the parts needed to repair them. It is not known how long those repairs may take.

While repairs are underway, Fulton County has partnered with Atlanta Public Schools to use an elementary school kitchen to make hot meals for inmates and the staff.

In a statement after the second leak, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat says that the two days of kitchen problems highlighted the ongoing issues surrounding the aging jail's upkeep.

"In the past three years, over 1,000 work orders have been submitted for issues with the kitchen alone. The air conditioning has been out since April and temperature readings have reached the 90s," says Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat. "When we are responsible for feeding thousands of residents a day, our inability to continue work in our kitchen for a 24/7 operation is problematic."

RECENT STORIES

Labat has been pushing for a brand-new jail. However, the Fulton County Commission recently voted to spend $300 million to renovate the jail instead of the estimated $2 billion to replace the jail.

Since 2022, at least 30 inmates have died at the jail. The sheriff says in that same period his team found more than 4,000 homemade weapons that were created from light fixtures and other jail infrastructure. He says a new facility would all but eliminate the problem.