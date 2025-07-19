Fulton County Jail performs shakedown, finds contraband

article

The Brief The sheriff’s office said it carried out the shakedown in an area of the jail where deputies have repeatedly found contraband. During the operation, the sheriff’s office said a few inmates did not comply with orders. Officers addressed the noncompliance, and a few inmates sustained minor injuries. Deputies said they found several pieces of contraband during the search.



The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said corrections officers conducted a shakedown of inmates on Thursday, recovering several pieces of contraband.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said it carried out the shakedown in an area of the jail where deputies have repeatedly found contraband. Inmates in that area have also been involved in repeated incidents of violence and property damage, officials said.

During the operation, the sheriff’s office said a few inmates did not comply with orders. Officers addressed the noncompliance, and a few inmates sustained minor injuries, officials said. Those inmates were treated by medical staff and cleared following the operation.

Deputies recovered 39 shanks, marijuana, cigarettes, cellphones and chargers, and tools, according to the office.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office said removing those items helps make the jail safer for both inmates and staff.

What we don't know:

The department did not say if any inmates would face charges for the contraband or not complying during the shakedown.