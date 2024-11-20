Fulton County sheriff faces another overtime pay rejection amid employee exodus

The Brief Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat's request for $2.1 million in overtime pay for officers has been denied again by the commission. Commissioner Bob Ellis demanded detailed reports on past overtime expenditures before approving new funds. Dozens of the sheriff's employees have allegedly resigned since not receiving the pay they expected. The sheriff stressed the negative impact on morale and urged the commission to prioritize compensation for hours already worked. Without the necessary votes, the proposal failed, forcing Sheriff Labat to revisit the commission for support in the future.



The Fulton County Sheriff, once again, left a commission meeting empty-handed after asking for $2.1 million in overtime pay.

Sheriff Patrick Labat has been asking for money to pay jail detention officers and deputes for weeks, but the board has not budged.

Commissioner Bob Ellis said he needs more information about where past overtime money has gone.

The sheriff said he would provide that information in writing.

When the vote was taken, it came up short.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat told commissioners morale is very low in his department.

Labat claimed 70 employees left his office when he stopped paying double time.

Since he stopped paying overtime, but rather "comp time," in October, he says 21 more employees have resigned.

It was Commissioner Bob Ellis of District 2 who called the pay increase into question.

"For me personally, I need some more details on where those dollars have been spent year-to-date for overtime, and how they would be applied going forward," Ellis said. "And some clear prioritization that it would be going to those working within the jail facility itself."

"There is no bigger ask and no bigger support than those men and women that have actually worked those hours in jail and us paying for it so request that I like to not have to come back in two weeks for something I have already asked for," Sheriff Labat pleaded.

The measure only got three votes, so it failed.

Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and Commissioner Bridgette Thorne abstained. Commissioner Ellis and Chair Rob Pitts did not vote.

So, the sheriff finds himself in the same spot. He will have to return again in two weeks to try and rally more support.