Fulton County Jail inmates transferred to Atlanta City Jail due to overcrowding

The long talked about transfer of inmates from the overcrowded Fulton County Jail to the Atlanta City Jail has started.

The first wave, all women, moved Sunday with heightened security.

Atlanta City Council members were briefed on Sunday about the contract signed between Sheriff Pat Labat and Mayor Andre Dickens.

The city will turn over one half of the jail space for a period of up to four years.

Seven hundred cell beds will be available, but not all at once.

The mayor is allowing a phased approach, 100 inmates per month.

The sheriff has to provide his own staff for security and a medical detail for the prisoners.

Staffing will be among the biggest challenges because the large county facility is having a hard time attracting and maintaining personnel.

Atlanta will receive $50 per bed per day.