Fulton County female detainees finish transfer to Atlanta facility

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the recent transfers of all female detainees previously housed at the Union City South Annex has officially been completed. The women were moved to the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) as part of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Atlanta and Fulton County.

This transfer of 350 is just one step in a larger initiative to "relieve chronic overcrowding".

Male inmates are expected to begin a transfer from the 901 Rice Street location where officials say overcrowding is also an issue.

Officials say the South Annex could now be used for mental health and K-9 operations. Only time will tell what the future of all these facilities may hold.