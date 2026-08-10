Fulton County is offering $56.5M for Atlanta's jail in letter

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The Brief Fulton County officials offered $56.5 million on Monday to purchase the Atlanta City Detention Center from Atlanta. The offer comes after Mayor Andre Dickens withdrew an $80 million sale deal in July. County commissioners stated the $56.5 million proposal expires Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.



Five members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners sent a letter Monday offering $56.5 million to purchase the Atlanta City Detention Center from Atlanta.

Atlanta jail purchase offer

What we know:

Fulton County commissioners sent a letter Monday to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council offering $56.5 million to buy the Atlanta City Detention Center. County officials said the offer matches a 2025 valuation by commercial real estate firm CBRE Group, Inc. and reflects $75 million in needed renovations at the facility.

What we don't know:

City officials have not indicated whether they will accept the proposal before it expires Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

Longstanding jail space dispute

The backstory:

Fulton County has tried to acquire the facility for over 17 years to address detention space needs that primarily serve Atlanta. In July, Dickens withdrew a previous $80 million sale deal and invited a new proposal from the county.

By the numbers:

County leaders said taking over the building would save Atlanta nearly $27 million annually in operating costs. Over the past 25 years, Fulton County has contributed more than $550 million to Atlanta redevelopment initiatives, including $53 million in property tax revenue to tax allocation districts in the last year. The current lease for the jail expires at the end of the year.