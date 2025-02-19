Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Cold Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Towns County, White County, Putnam County, Walker County, Jasper County, Polk County, Coweta County, Spalding County, Bartow County, Murray County, DeKalb County, Haralson County, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Greene County, Hall County, Rockdale County, Oconee County, Henry County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Cherokee County, Pike County, Banks County, Morgan County, Clayton County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Fayette County, Lumpkin County, Gilmer County, Douglas County, Floyd County, Upson County, Gordon County, Walton County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Barrow County, South Fulton County, Madison County, Meriwether County, Chattooga County, Forsyth County, Pickens County, Heard County, Newton County, Cobb County, Whitfield County, Jackson County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Towns County, Union County, Fannin County, Pickens County, Lumpkin County, White County, Dawson County, Gilmer County

Fulton County inmates graduate from life-changing fatherhood program

By
Published  February 19, 2025 7:40pm EST
Fulton County Jail
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fulton County Jail inmates get second chance

Some inmates at the Fulton County Jail are learning new skills and getting a second chance at life. Twelve inmates graduated from a 10-week course that will make them better fathers.

The Brief

    • Twelve Fulton County inmates graduated from the Fatherhood Inc. program on Wednesday.
    • The 10-week program teaches inmates parenting and life skills.
    • The inmates say the program has changed their lives, and they are eager to get out of jail and spend quality time with their children.

ATLANTA - It was graduation day in an unusual place, the Fulton County Jail.

That's right, men and women who have made major mistakes in their lives get the opportunity to turn things around in a program called, "New Beginnings."

What we know:

The Fatherhood Inc. program at Fulton County Jail focuses on teaching inmates essential parenting skills over a 10-week course.

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Aungelique Proctor witnessed the most recent graduation. The participating inmates expressed how the program transformed their perspectives on fatherhood and responsibility.

Image 1 of 6

The newest graduates of the "New Beginnings" Fatherhood Inc. program at the Fulton County Jail on Feb. 19, 2025.

What they're saying:

For many, the course was transformational.

"Once I had my own kids, I lost my kids. I lost one son in my arms. He died in my arms. Another son, he died in a car wreck. So, for a long time, I thought I didn't want any kids. I don't even like being around people who had kids. It messed with me for so long on the inside," inmate Mitchell Kendrick admitted.

The Fatherhood Inc. instructor says he really cares about the inmates and pours everything he has into the men.

Image 1 of 3

The newest graduates of the "New Beginnings" Fatherhood Inc. program at the Fulton County Jail on Feb. 19, 2025.

"I've been where you are at, and I've been through all the challenges you guys go through, and we've talked about being prepared no matter how these things play out," facilitator James "Beau" Gaudreau explained. 

Sheriff Patrick Labat says programs like this are really changing lives.

"'It’s a proud moment,' I say, peacock proud. In a space where there is an opportunity to learn, [there is] opportunity for new beginnings, pardon the pun," the sheriff said with approval.

What's next:

These graduates made it clear they are ready to get their life back on the right track as they await their day in court.

"It's about us. It's about the fathers. It's about getting to the level of being a father where not only do we not come back in here, but we are there for our young ones as well," inmate David Lee said. 

The Source: This article was written based on statements from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, testimonials from New Beginnings program participants, and insights from program facilitator James "Beau" Gaudreau.

Fulton County JailFamilyAtlantaEducationNews