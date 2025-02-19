Fulton County inmates graduate from life-changing fatherhood program

The Brief Twelve Fulton County inmates graduated from the Fatherhood Inc. program on Wednesday. The 10-week program teaches inmates parenting and life skills. The inmates say the program has changed their lives, and they are eager to get out of jail and spend quality time with their children.



It was graduation day in an unusual place, the Fulton County Jail.

That's right, men and women who have made major mistakes in their lives get the opportunity to turn things around in a program called, "New Beginnings."

What we know:

The Fatherhood Inc. program at Fulton County Jail focuses on teaching inmates essential parenting skills over a 10-week course.

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Aungelique Proctor witnessed the most recent graduation. The participating inmates expressed how the program transformed their perspectives on fatherhood and responsibility.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The newest graduates of the "New Beginnings" Fatherhood Inc. program at the Fulton County Jail on Feb. 19, 2025.

What they're saying:

For many, the course was transformational.

"Once I had my own kids, I lost my kids. I lost one son in my arms. He died in my arms. Another son, he died in a car wreck. So, for a long time, I thought I didn't want any kids. I don't even like being around people who had kids. It messed with me for so long on the inside," inmate Mitchell Kendrick admitted.

The Fatherhood Inc. instructor says he really cares about the inmates and pours everything he has into the men.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The newest graduates of the "New Beginnings" Fatherhood Inc. program at the Fulton County Jail on Feb. 19, 2025.

"I've been where you are at, and I've been through all the challenges you guys go through, and we've talked about being prepared no matter how these things play out," facilitator James "Beau" Gaudreau explained.

Sheriff Patrick Labat says programs like this are really changing lives.

"'It’s a proud moment,' I say, peacock proud. In a space where there is an opportunity to learn, [there is] opportunity for new beginnings, pardon the pun," the sheriff said with approval.

What's next:

These graduates made it clear they are ready to get their life back on the right track as they await their day in court.

"It's about us. It's about the fathers. It's about getting to the level of being a father where not only do we not come back in here, but we are there for our young ones as well," inmate David Lee said.