Fulton County inmate dies at Atlanta City Detention Center

An inmate in the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office being housed at the Atlanta City Detention Center was found unresponsive on Monday, Fulton County authorities said.

Michael Brandon Rivers, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine security round by a detention officer, according to officials.

Rivers had been in custody since June 5, after being arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on a failure to appear warrant. He was being held without bond at the time of his death.

The Atlanta Police Department is conducting a death investigation, and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No further details were immediately available.