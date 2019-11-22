Fulton County holds annual pre-World AIDS Day Breakfast

The Fulton County Board of Health held its annual pre-World AIDS Day Breakfast Friday. This year’s theme was “We are one community.”

Organizers said the theme speaks to the commitment that metro Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Public Health, and their partners have made to end the HIV epidemic.

Health officials said the work they're doing to address the epidemic in Atlanta will ultimately help those across the state.

World AIDS Day has been held annually on December 1 since 1988 to unite people in the fight against HIV and in support of those who live with the virus.