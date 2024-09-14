Beloved Fulton County employee dies after tragic work-related incident

article

A senior Fulton County employee has died after a tragic work-related incident on Monday, according to a statement the county put out on Friday.

William "Will" Ray Wilson worked for the Department of Public Works for more than eight years as a senior crew supervisor.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts described him as a beloved friend and colleague.

"Our hearts are with the Wilson family as well as our entire Public Works team during this difficult time," Pitts said.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Janet Coats Wilson, daughter Lee Bradley, two grandchildren and many friends and coworkers. According to those who knew him best, he loved spending time outdoors, and especially enjoyed fishing.

There will be a funeral for Wilson held on September 17 at 1 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany located on Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, Wilson's loved ones are asking for donations in his memory to Trout Unlimited or C.A.S.T For Kids, an organization that pairs volunteers who love to fish with children who have special needs and supports their families.