Fulton County election: Pitts and Ivory clash at Atlanta forum

The Brief Incumbent Robb Pitts and challenger Mo Ivory clashed at a southwest Atlanta campaign forum ahead of the June 16 Democratic runoff. The candidates offered contrasting visions for Fulton County, debating spending equity between the north and south sides of the county. Tensions spiked over Ivory's demand for an independent forensic audit of the budget, a move Pitts dismissed as unnecessary.



A heated campaign forum in southwest Atlanta exposed sharp divisions between incumbent Robb Pitts and challenger Mo Ivory as they battle for the Fulton County Commission chair.

The two Democrats clashed over county spending and experience on Wednesday evening at the Ivy Community Center.

Fulton County election

What we know:

The June 16 runoff election has intensified the race between Pitts and Ivory, who are vying for the county's top leadership post.

During Wednesday's forum, the candidates locked horns over deep-seated funding disparities between North Fulton County and South Fulton County. Ivory argued that the county's wealth is not spread evenly, while Pitts countered that claims of unequal side-by-side spending are simply misinformation.

The debate also highlighted a fundamental clash over government transparency and past legislative action. Ivory pledged to launch an immediate forensic audit of the budget, noting she previously sought this through 2026 legislation, but Pitts voted it down. Pitts, asserting his record as a taxpayer watchdog since his days on the Atlanta City Council, responded that the budget is fully transparent and a formal audit is unnecessary for those who understand the process.

Runoff debate unresolved

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how high voter turnout will be for the mid-June runoff compared to previous primary voting cycles. It remains unclear how much the ongoing federal scrutiny regarding past elections will sway undecided voters on the south side.

November general election

What's next:

Campaigning will continue to accelerate with less than two weeks remaining until the critical June 16 vote. The winner of this Democratic runoff faces a direct challenge from Republican Eric Tatum in the November general election.