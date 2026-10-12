Fulton County District 4 race: 4 candidates run for open seat

The Brief Four candidates are competing for the open Fulton County Commission District 4 seat following Mo Ivory's resignation. Former Commissioner Natalie Hall and Civic Innovation Director Rohit Malhotra are viewed as top front-runners in the race. Political analysts predict the four-way contest will likely lead to a December runoff election.



A competitive race is unfolding for the open Fulton County Commission District 4 seat as four candidates vie to replace Mo Ivory following her nomination for commission chair.

Fulton County commission candidates

What we know:

Four candidates have entered the race to fill the vacant District 4 seat on the Fulton County Commission.

The nonpartisan group includes former Commissioner Natalie Hall, Center for Civic Innovation Executive Director Rohit Malhotra, former East Point City Councilwoman Karen Rene, and local attorney Aaron Sampson Jr. Political analysts expect a December runoff election because of the size of the field.

Campaign front-runners emerge

By the numbers:

Former Commissioner Natalie Hall and Rohit Malhotra have emerged as top candidates based on campaign fundraising and community recognition. Hall brings previous government experience, while Malhotra brings a heavy focus on county policy through his work with the Center for Civic Innovation.

Candidate background and challenges

The backstory:

Hall previously held the District 4 seat before losing to Ivory in 2024.

During her prior tenure, Fulton County paid a $1 million settlement to her former chief of staff to resolve a sexual harassment lawsuit involving the commissioner.

Analysts note that high turnout among Black women voters and a strong base could help Hall navigate past controversy.

Former Councilwoman Rene also maintains a solid political presence in East Point from prior campaigns.

Key political endorsements

What they're saying:

Key leaders across the region have backed candidates in the race. Hall earned the endorsement of Ambassador Andrew Young, while Malhotra received the endorsement of Stacey Abrams.

Election details missing

What we don't know:

Campaign finance reports detailing exact total fundraising figures for all four candidates have not been released publicly. Specific debate dates between the candidates have also not yet been scheduled.