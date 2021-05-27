Fulton County discusses housing inmates at Atlanta City Jail in joint meeting with city

article

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners weighs in on what should be done with the Atlanta City Jail.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms closed down the facility in 2019, with intentions of turning it into a community center but Fulton County law enforcement leadership wants it to at least partially remain a detention center.

Fulton County commissioners held a virtual meeting with the Atlanta City Council's Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee Thursday afternoon.

As part of the discussion, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said his office wants to use 500 beds for county inmates.

"We daily take in upwards as many as 100, 150 detainees. We are sitting less than three miles down the street from the jail and we’re sitting there with 1,300 beds that we could utilize with 500 beds we are requesting, there’s still an opportunity, there’s still an opportunity with 400-500 other beds, to do other things internally in the facility," Sheriff Pat Labat, Fulton County.

Atlanta city leaders are pushing for Mayor Bottoms to make a deal by the end of the month.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.