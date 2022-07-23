Fulton County detention officer charged in tool-smuggling scheme, sheriff's office says

article

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said one of its former detention officers is under investigation after he confessed someone paid him to bring tool pieces into the jail.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrested Antoine Brown on Thursday. He faces four felony charges, including violation of oath by a public officer and providing prohibited items to an inmate.

The investigation began when investigators found a phone in an inmate's jail cell. The inmate, Antonio Jacobs, said they used the phone and investigators found a text chain with Brown. A text stated Brown would "bring all the sizes," allegedly referring to a toolset.

Deputies arrested Brown at the start of his shift and he allegedly admitted a third party paid him $400 to give the tools to Jacobs.

Investigators searched the officer's car and also found tobacco, rolling paper, scotch packing tape, an empty iPhone box, a screw set with missing pieces and an empty package for a star bit set.

Authorities also filed for three felony charges against Jacobs, who has been in jail since March 6.

"These regular shakedowns of our detention facility continue to uncover dangerous contraband," Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said in a statement. "I am disappointed in this detention officer for choosing this path, but I am proud of our investigators for their dedication to ensuring the safety of inmates and staff within the Fulton County Jail."