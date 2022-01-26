Fulton County deputies search for rape suspect

article

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is working to locate a man suspected of committing rape.

According to investigators, Dalvin Deandre Love has been charged with statutory rape.

Details surrounding the crime were not made available.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477). To submit a tip online, click here.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE