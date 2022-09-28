Suspect charged with assaulting woman in Fulton County courthouse bathroom

Fulton County investigators have made an arrest of a suspect accused of attacking a woman inside a restroom at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Officials say 42-year-old Lester Walker was taken into custody Monday by deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Capitol Police, and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

Walker is accused of assaulting his victim in a woman's restroom on the second floor of the courthouse.

According to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, Walker was "hiding" and investigators found several bottles of alcohol at the scene.

Lester Walker (Fulton County Jail)

During the assault, investigators another woman intervened when the victim started screaming, leading the suspect to flee through a side door.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered minor injuries and was "shaken up," Labat told FOX 5.

Walker is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail charged with battery and aggravated assault.