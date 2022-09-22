Man wanted for assaulting woman in Fulton County courthouse bathroom, sheriff says

Deputies in Fulton County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at the Fulton County courthouse on Thursday.

Sheriff Patrick Labat said the attack happened in a women's restroom on the second floor of the courthouse. He said a man was "hiding" in the women's restroom and investigators found several bottles of alcohol.

Labat said the suspect escaped through a side door. He didn't use any weapons during the attack. Labat said a woman interrupted the attack when the victim began screaming.

Investigators have surveillance video they used to get a detailed description and image of the suspect.

The victim is "doing better" after being hospitalized, but is "shaken up," Labat said.

"We have an individual in mind, so we're following that path," Labat said.

Police released an image of a suspect wanted for assaulting a woman in a Fulton County courthouse bathroom.

Investigators described the man they're looking as about 5-foot-5 tall with a muscular build and a short haircut. They say the suspect was wearing light blue jean shorts and a black tank top.

Fulton County deputies say their search is centered in the area around the Justice Center Complex.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked not to approach them, but to call 911 right away.