DA investigator accidentally shoots herself at Fulton County courthouse

A Fulton County law enforcement officer is recovering after investigators say they accidentally shot themselves while on duty Friday.

Officials say the shooting happened Friday morning at the Fulton County Courthouse in Downtown Atlanta.

According to authorities, the investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney's office accidentally fired a shot, hitting herself in the leg.

Investigators say the officer is expected to recover from her injury.

Atlanta police are on the scene and say that this is not an active shooter situation.

