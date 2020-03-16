Fulton County closes more facilities due to coronavirus outbreak

Kenny Williams renewed his car tags at the Fulton County Government Center in Downtown Atlanta Monday.

While local governments across Georgia have closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Fulton County Government Center on Pryor Street in Downtown Atlanta, remained open Monday morning. "And everybody I see is being very cautious, a lot of people with masks, everybody got sanitizer at the desk", Williams told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Fulton County has the highest reported number of coronavirus cases in the state, and concerned workers complained county leaders were needlessly putting them at risk of contracting the virus when many of the services being provided onsite can be handled online. While some employees were given the option to work from home, security personnel, information desk staff, and other employees reported to work because the Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s Office and Vital Records office remained open to the public.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts explained, "There are certain things we do here that are different from what the cities do so the public still has to have access, even though it may be limited access to those services that we provide."

Pitts and Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson defended the decision to keep the Pryor Road facility, the North and South Annex and a Customer Service Center in Alpharetta open. County officials quickly moved to close libraries, senior centers, and other facilities last week, and while they stood by their decision to remain open, they said they were looking to the state for guidance that could lead Fulton County to close all their facilities.

"If the state relaxes certain penalties for either tax payments or tag renewals and there is a 3:30 phone call with the Governor, today in all counties then we may learn more today that inform for Tuesday," said Anderson.

Monday afternoon, Fulton County issued a press release stating the Fulton County Government Center and three satellite service centers would close starting Tuesday, March 17.