Fulton County, Atlanta distribute healthy, fresh food options to residents

Atlanta City Councilman Michael Bond and Fulton County commissioner Rob Pitts partnered with meal kit company Hello Fresh to distribute healthy meals.

At the "Meals with Meaning" grab-and-go event on Wednesday at True Light Baptist Church, families received kits with fresh ingredients for two home-cooked meals for a family of four. Families larger than four received extra food.

Hello Fresh provides cooking instructions with each kit.

Atlanta is one of the least food-secure cities in the U.S.

Bond said their goal is to feed 8,000 families per week.

Hello Fresh meals are distributed in different areas across Atlanta each Wednesday.

For information on the next distribution, visit Councilman Bond's Facebook page.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE