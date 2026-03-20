Decatur crossing guard hit by car while working
DECATUR, Ga. - A school crossing guard was hospitalized Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Decatur.
What we know:
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to the intersection of South Candler Street and Kirk Road around 2:34 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the crossing guard alert and conscious.
According to the investigation, the crossing guard was walking eastbound in the crosswalk on South Candler Street with a pedestrian walk signal. At that same time, a vehicle was making a left turn onto South Candler Street from Kirk Road and hit the guard.
What's next:
Police have cited the driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
What we don't know:
No identities have been released.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Decatur Police Department via a post on Facebook.