Decatur crossing guard hit by car while working

The Brief A Decatur Police Department school crossing guard was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon while on duty. Investigators found the crossing guard was in the crosswalk with a walk signal when the driver failed to yield while making a left turn. The crossing guard is expected to recover.



A school crossing guard was hospitalized Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Decatur.

What we know:

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to the intersection of South Candler Street and Kirk Road around 2:34 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the crossing guard alert and conscious.

According to the investigation, the crossing guard was walking eastbound in the crosswalk on South Candler Street with a pedestrian walk signal. At that same time, a vehicle was making a left turn onto South Candler Street from Kirk Road and hit the guard.

What's next:

Police have cited the driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released.