9 arrests made in College Park drug operation, police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼ College Park Police, alongside multiple agencies, arrested nine people in large-scale narcotics operation along Old National Parkway. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief College Park Police, alongside multiple agencies, arrested nine people in large-scale narcotics operation along Old National Parkway. Officers recovered 244 grams—roughly 8.5 ounces—of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $24,000.



Nine people were arrested in large joint-operation along Old National Parkway, according to the College Park Police Department.

"Operation Shutdown" aimed to remove dangerous drugs from the streets. Officers made a total of nine arrests and seized 244 grams (8.5 ounces) of fentanyl, according to police. The estimated street value of the recovered fentanyl alone is $24,000.

In addition to the fentanyl, authorities recovered cash and other illegal narcotics.

The sweep was a massive team effort, involving the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, East Point Police Department, South Fulton Police Department, and both the South Metro and Fulton County SWAT teams.

What they're saying:

"This operation highlights the power of collaboration and proactive policing. Our Special Operations Division, CID, and partner agencies worked together seamlessly to deliver impactful results," the department said in a statement. "We remain committed to targeting those who bring dangerous drugs into our community."

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 was there Thursday when officers were at the Baymont and Days Inn on Old National Parkways.

Multiple officers were seen in the area, including SWAT. FOX 5's Billy Heath saw at least two people put in handcuffs and driven away in police cars.

Heath spoke with people who were there when the arrests were made. They told him they heard loud bangs and saw officers kick in doors to different motel rooms.

What we don't know:

Police didn't release the names of the nine people arrested or their charges.