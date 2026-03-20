Rabid raccoon attacks dog in Gwinnett County

The Brief A raccoon in Dacula tested positive for rabies after attacking a dog near Tanner Road. Gwinnett County officials are urging people to avoid wild animals behaving strangely and to ensure all pets are up to date on their vaccinations. Under health guidelines, any unvaccinated pets exposed to a rabid animal must undergo a strict four-month quarantine before they can be released.



A raccoon in Dacula has tested positive for rabies after attacking a dog earlier this week.

What we know:

The incident occurred on March 17 near Tanner Road, and officials confirmed the test results Thursday.

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement, along with GNR Public Health, are advising residents to use extreme caution. Rabies can be transmitted to both humans and pets through bites or scratches from wild animals like raccoons and foxes. Authorities say it is critical to avoid any animal behaving in an unusual way.

Why you should care:

Pet owners are being reminded to ensure their animals are current on their rabies vaccinations. According to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians, dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal must be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month before being released.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that the rabies virus attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal in humans if left untreated. Early symptoms in people can include fever, headache, and general weakness.

What you can do:

To report an animal behaving strangely, call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200, ext. 5576.