Small plane makes emergency landing at Paulding County airport

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The Brief A Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft made an emergency landing at Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport Friday after its landing gear malfunctioned. Despite the equipment failure, the pilot successfully brought the plane down on the runway. Both people on board were unharmed and no fire broke out during the incident.



A tense situation at Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport ended safely today after a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

What we know:

According to Paulding County Fire Rescue, a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft experienced a landing gear malfunction while in the air. Public safety personnel from multiple Paulding County agencies rushed to the airport and waited as the pilot attempted to land the plane.

Officials say the pilot skillfully brought the aircraft down directly on the runway without the landing gear. Thanks to the pilot’s professionalism and the quick, coordinated response from first responders, both people in the plane walked away from the landing unharmed.

Emergency crews reported that there was no fire following the impact.