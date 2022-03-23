Fugitive wanted on child sex exploitation charges, arrested in Douglas County

article

Douglas County deputies found and arrested a man wanted on multiple counts of child sexual exploitation, officials said Wednesday.

Authorities said Daniel Mark Canavan had been previously released on bond on three counts of sexual exploitation of children. However, he failed to appear for a court date in January 2022.

A felony bench warrant was then issued for Canavan's arrest.

MAN ARRESTED FOR ARMED ROBBERY OF DOUGLAS COUNTY PIZZA PLACE

The sheriff's office used social media to make the public aware of Canavan's arrest warrant and offered a reward for information leading to an arrest.

An anonymous tip connected to the March 17 armed robbery of the Marco's Pizza located on Chapel Hill Road led to Canavan's location.

According to investigators, the suspect brandished a firearm at an employee and demanded money from the register. He then fled with an disclosed amount of money.

Officials said Canavan was later found and arrested at an abandoned motor home in Douglas County.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE