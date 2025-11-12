Fugitive wanted in Cobb County arrested after Toccoa traffic stop

article

The Brief Toccoa police arrested fugitive Jayro Nieto during a traffic stop for driving without headlights. Nieto had multiple outstanding warrants from Cobb County and Valdosta, including a stolen vehicle and hit-and-run. Police are still determining possible additional charges and when Nieto will be extradited to Cobb County.



A wanted fugitive from Cobb County is back in custody after Toccoa police pulled him over for driving without headlights Tuesday night.

What we know:

Investigators said officers stopped a Nissan Maxima on West Currahee Street on Nov. 11, and identified the driver as Jayro Nieto. During the traffic stop, police learned Nieto had several outstanding warrants out of Cobb County.

The warrants included charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, hit-and-run, and additional driving and possession offenses out of Valdosta.

Officers took Nieto into custody without incident and turned him over to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.

What they're saying:

Chief Bruce Carlisle praised the work of his officers, saying, "This traffic stop is a great example of our officers’ commitment to proactive policing and community safety. Their attentiveness helped remove a wanted fugitive from our streets."

What we don't know:

What remains unclear is whether Nieto faces additional charges in Stephens County, when he will be extradited to Cobb County, or if investigators believe he may be linked to other crimes across Georgia.