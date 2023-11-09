Passenger reports bomb threat aboard Frontier flight to Atlanta

article

A Frontier flight into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was met by police and firefighters on the taxiway after a person on board reported receiving a bomb threat on their phone.

Flight 1571 from Baltimore to Atlanta landed safely a minute before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Atlanta’s fifth runway, which is slightly isolated away from the rest of the airport.

An official for Frontier Airlines tells FOX 5 someone on the Airbus A320-251N notified the flight attendant they had received an anonymous AirDrop message claiming an explosive device was onboard.

The flight crews radioed the reported threat into the tower, who dispatched emergency crews for the arriving flight.

A Frontier spokesperson says, so far, no evidence of an explosive device has been found.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department says explosive detection K-9s are assisting officers in conducting a thorough search of the plane before allowing it back into service.

The FBI says they are looking into the matter.

