Frontier Airlines announces 16 new routes, offering discount fares to celebrate

Frontier Airlines is expanding its ultra-low-cost travel options with 16 new routes launching in February and March 2025, according to a press release.

The new services will connect 21 airports across the United States and the Caribbean, including a return to Tucson, Arizona; Reno, Nevada; and Antigua and Barbuda. To celebrate the announcement, the airline is offering fares as low as $19*.

"As consumers begin planning travel for Spring 2025 and beyond, we’re delighted to unveil these exciting new routes," said Josh Flyr, Frontier Airlines’ vice president of network and operations design. "With expanded service to top destinations, Frontier remains committed to providing affordable travel options."

Highlights of the New Routes:

Atlanta (ATL): New routes include Indianapolis (starting March 7, $19*).

Austin (AUS): Destinations include Orlando (March 6, $49*), Chicago (March 6, $69*), and Phoenix (March 7, $69*).

Denver (DEN): Service to Tucson (March 3, $19*) and Reno (March 7, $19*).

Orlando (MCO): Routes to Los Angeles (March 6, $99*), Nashville (March 7, $19*), and Oklahoma City (March 7, $69*).

Reno (RNO): Flights to Denver and Las Vegas begin March 7 with fares starting at $19*.

Antigua and Barbuda (ANU): Weekly service from San Juan begins February 15 (pending government approval, $59*).

Frontier’s new routes also include expanded service from airports in Miami, Nashville, Chicago, Phoenix, and more. Full details, including launch dates and introductory fares, are available on the airline’s website.