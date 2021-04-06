Frontier Airlines announces new routes out of Atlanta

Frontier Airlines announced new nonstop summer services out of Atlanta during a press conference on Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The new services add six new nonstop routes from Atlanta to Cleveland; Dallas; Hartford, Connecticut; Phoenix; Portland, Maine; and Providence. For summer, Frontier's new summer routes will be just under 20 daily departures to 22 destinations, officials said.

Service to Phoenix launches June 10. Flights to Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth and Hartford begin on June 11. Service to Providence begins July 12 and Flights to Portland, Maine, begins July 13.

"We’re excited to expand in Atlanta with six new nonstop routes," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. "At Frontier, we’re focused on delivering ‘Low Fares Done Right,’ and constantly look for new travel opportunities for our customers. These new routes will now provide an affordable and convenient option for Atlantans to visit six popular cities. Additionally, we’re looking forward to further deepening our roots in the community with our first-ever ATL crew base opening later this year."

Intro fairs range from $29 to $69 and are applicable on most flights on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Previously, Frontier offered approximately 15 nonstop options from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with a range of additional flight connection opportunities within Frontier’s domestic and international network.

"With the efforts of airline partners like Frontier we’ll move beyond the pandemic," said Michael Smith, deputy general manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. "We look forward to the summer months which will provide all of us an opportunity to see friends and family in person. Frontier’s additional service from ATL is quite welcome and will help make those get-togethers possible."

Executives said the company studied the demand for flights to and from Atlanta and looked where customers wanted to travel most when deciding to incorporate the Atlanta market.

Frontier announced plans to establish a new Atlanta base in February.

Frontier is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

