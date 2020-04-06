'Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man' entertains children while jogging amid COVID-19 pandemic

One person is putting forth a heroic effort to spread some good vibes during the COVID-19 pandemic.



On March 31, Louise Stockton captured footage of a man exercising in her neighborhood while dressed up as Spider-Man. The costumed runner waves and poses to the the delight of his Stockport, England fans stuck indoors.



“The first day we waited but we didn’t manage to see him. The next day the kids were really excited,” Stockton said, according to Storyful. The mom noted that her children Dexter and Holly had drawn pictures to put in the window before the masked hero ran by.



“It was amazing,” Stockton said. “The kids were so happy and keep talking about seeing him again. What a fab guy.”



On March 24, Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a stay-at-home order for U.K. residents. Johnson himself contracted COVID-19 in March and was admitted to a hospital over the weekend.



As of April 6, the United Kingdom had over 51,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.



This story was reported from Los Angeles.