Friday the 13th kicks off lucky weekend for NASCAR fans

It doesn’t matter whether you’re superstitious, Friday the 13th of March will be one of the luckiest days of the year for race fans in Georgia, as NASCAR returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway for three days of racing culminating in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

NASCAR Weekend officially begins Friday, March 13th with what’s known as Fast Friday, featuring a full day of practice sessions of all three national NASCAR touring series along with the AMS Legends All-Star Qualifier. All seats for Fast Friday are $15 for the day, and children 12 and under are admitted for free with a paying adult.

Then, Saturday ramps up the race action, starting with qualifying sessions and then continuing with the Georgia 200, which is part of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Next, drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take over for the Atlanta 250 — before the AMS Legends All-Star Race rounds out the day.

Grandstand admission for all three races on Saturday starts at $40, and children 12 and under are again admitted free to the grandstands when accompanied by a paying adult.

Finally, the weekend’s marquee event takes over on Sunday, as NASCAR’s biggest stars take the track for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, following a pre-race concert by country star Chris Lane at Noon. That concert is, of course, just one of the many special fan activities taking over Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, including a packed schedule in the busy fan zone area and various driver appearances.

Although we’re still two days away from the start of NASCAR Weekend, we just couldn’t wait to head down to Hampton for a look at how our friends at Atlanta Motor Speedway are preparing for their biggest three days of the year. So, we spent the morning there, getting the first look at what fans can expect this race weekend!