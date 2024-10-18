Friday Morning Frights: Cumming’s Four Scythes Haunted Attraction

What’s better than visiting a terrifying haunted attraction during the Halloween season? Easy: visiting one that also does a lot of good for the community.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours screaming and hiding our eyes inside Four Scythes Haunted Attraction, a walk-through haunted attraction in Cumming.

This is the sixth season for the nonprofit attraction, which donates proceeds to various organizations in the community. According to organizers, the volunteer-staffed Four Scythes (located in Forsyth County … get it?) has donated more than $200,000 to 30+ local charities thus far in its existence, including the American Cancer Society and Boy Scouts of America.

Four Scythes Haunted Attraction is located at 235 Castleberry Road (at the Cumming Fairgrounds) and is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. this Friday and Saturday (Oct. 18 and 19) and next Friday and Saturday (Oct. 25 and 26). Admission is $25 and the ticket booth opens at 6:30 p.m. nightly. For more information about the experience, click here.

If you’re a regular Good Day Atlanta viewer, you know how much we love trying out haunted attractions live on television. And when we heard about Four Scythes Haunted Attraction and its mission of giving back, we knew we needed to be brave and make the trip to check it out. So, if you’re not too scared…click the video player in this article to check it out!