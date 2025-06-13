Friday the 13th tattoos in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | June 13, 2025

article

Get ready to ink up—this is your one and only chance in 2025 to take advantage of Friday the 13th tattoo and piercing deals! With just one Friday the 13th on the calendar this year, tattoo shops across Georgia are pulling out all the stops with flash sales, walk-in specials, and exclusive designs. Whether you're a seasoned collector or planning your first piece, here’s where to score discounted ink and piercings this Friday, June 13.

Ink Rush TAT2: Friday the 13th Deals in Carrollton – Celebrate Friday the 13th with tattoo and piercing specials at Ink Rush TAT2, located at 227 Bankhead Hwy., Carrollton, GA 30117. Stop by on Friday, June 13, 2025, for exclusive one-day-only deals. No appointments needed—just walk in and take advantage of discounted tattoos and piercings while supplies last. Follow Ink Rush TAT2 on Facebook for updates and flash previews.

Iron Palm Tattoos: Friday the 13th Weekend Flash & Piercing Sale – Celebrate Friday the 13th all weekend long with $13 tattoos and 50% off all body piercings at Iron Palm Tattoos & Body Piercing (249 Trinity Ave. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303) from June 13–15, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily. This popular customer appreciation event is the largest Friday the 13th tattoo flash event in Georgia. Follow Iron Palm on any social platform and either walk in or purchase a timed ticket online. Show your social media follow at checkout to participate.

The Mad Tatter: Friday the 13th Tattoo & Piercing Special in Jasper – Head to The Mad Tatter (684 W Church Street Suite 100, Jasper, GA 30143) on Friday, June 13 for $40 tattoos and $40 piercings starting at 12 p.m. and continuing until every client is served. No preset flash—bring your own small 2x2" "five-minute" design. Walk-ins only, no appointments. To participate, bring a donation (pet food, toys, etc.) for Partners of Pickens Pets. Piercings are priced per individual area. For more details, call 706-253-6231.

Southern Fried Queer Pride x Afterglow Tattoo: Friday the 13th Flash Sale & Market – Celebrate Friday the 13th with a tattoo flash sale benefiting Southern Fried Queer Pride on Friday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Afterglow Tattoo (166 Stovall Street SE, Atlanta, GA 30316). Sign-ups are first come, first served at the door—no appointments. While you wait, enjoy a pop-up market and outdoor DJ from 1–5 p.m. at ParkGrounds (142 Flat Shoals Ave SE). Tattoos are for ages 18+ only; arm and leg placements preferred. Proceeds support Southern Fried Queer Pride’s mission to uplift Black and QTPOC communities through the arts.

Unique Ink Tattoo Studio: Friday the 13th Flash Sale in Marietta – Unique Ink Tattoo Studio (772 Allgood Road NE, Marietta, GA 30062) is hosting a Friday the 13th Flash Sale on June 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering over 100 designs at $50 for palm-sized black and grey tattoos (with one color option) and more than 100 $20 designs. Walk-ins only and first come, first served—unless you buy a $75 Flash Pass in advance, which lets you skip the line and pick your artist. Multiple tattoo bundles available. For artist portfolios and updates, check out the shop’s Instagram.

Zone of Ink: Friday the 13th Flash Event in Johns Creek – Celebrate Friday the 13th in style at Zone of Ink Tattoo Studio (10350 Medlock Bridge Road #204, Johns Creek, GA 30097) with $50 black ink flash tattoos available June 13–14. Designs are limited to arms and legs only. Both walk-ins and appointments are welcome, but slots are limited. To reserve your spot, book online by selecting the "13 Friday Flash" service for your preferred date and time. Flash previews and updates are available on Zone of Ink’s social media pages.