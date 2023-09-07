French bulldogs dognapped from South Fulton backyard, police looking for thieves

article

South Fulton police are looking for whomever stole a pair of French bulldogs out of their own backyard.

According to police, two thieves climbed over a fence in the area of Butner Road and took the dogs from their housing area at around 2 a.m. Aug. 8.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department of Crime Stoppers.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

MAP OF THE AREA