Freeze Warning for North Georgia: Arctic blast brings cold, gusty winds

The Brief North Georgia faces its first freeze warning of the season with sub-freezing temperatures expected through Tuesday morning. A widespread hard freeze could end the growing season and damage unprotected plants and outdoor plumbing. After the deep freeze, temperatures will rebound to near 70 degrees in Atlanta by late week under mostly sunny skies.



The first freeze warning of the season has been issued by the National Weather Service. North Georgia will see a blast of Arctic air pushing into the Peach State overnight Sunday into Monday, bringing sub-freezing temperatures and the potential for the first hard freeze by Tuesday morning.

Freeze warning and watch

The backstory:

The Freeze Warning takes effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday across much of north and west-central Georgia, including metro Atlanta, Rome, Gainesville, Carrollton, and Marietta.

A broader Freeze Watch follows Monday night into Tuesday morning, when forecasters expect an even stronger shot of cold air that could drive temperatures into the low 20s across north Georgia and upper 20s across metro Atlanta.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said this will likely mark the end of the growing season as a widespread hard freeze settles over the state.

Potential hazards and precautions

What we know:

The FOX 5 Storm Team warned that frost and freezing conditions could kill crops and sensitive vegetation and may also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents are urged to cover or bring inside potted plants, wrap exposed pipes, and allow faucets to drip overnight. Pet owners should ensure animals have warm shelter, and those using space heaters are reminded to follow fire safety precautions.

Arctic blast in Georgia

By the numbers:

In Atlanta, overnight lows are expected near 32 degrees, with gusty northwest winds up to 30 miles per hour making it feel even colder. Monday’s high will struggle to reach 41 degrees. Temperatures will drop again Monday night, reaching 27 degrees by early Tuesday.

In the north Georgia mountains, colder air will dominate. Blairsville, Blue Ridge, and Hiawassee could see lows in the upper teens to low 20s, with occasional flurries possible through early Monday morning and again Monday evening. Winds gusting to 25 or 30 miles per hour will push wind-chill values into the single digits at higher elevations.

After Georgia's deep freeze

Local perspective:

After the deep freeze, temperatures will gradually rebound through midweek.

In Atlanta, highs are expected to climb from the upper 40s on Veterans Day to near 70 degrees by Friday and Saturday.

The north Georgia mountains will follow a similar warming trend, with highs returning to the 60s by late week.

Forecasters say skies will remain mostly clear and dry through Friday, though some models hint at another cold front and possible showers by next weekend.

Metro Atlanta workweek forecast

What's next:

The workweek begins cold but ends mild.

Monday and Tuesday will bring the coldest air of the season before sunshine and lighter winds return midweek.

By Thursday and Friday, highs in metro Atlanta are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says residents can expect dry, pleasant fall conditions through the week before the next front approaches.