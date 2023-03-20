Freeze Warning issued for first night of spring

Winter might be ending Monday evening, but the cold, dry air has not.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday for all of north Georgia.

There is a warmup in the works starting Tuesday. Highs will reach into the low to mid 60s.

The temperature will hike up each day by about 10 degrees each days until the high is in the mid-80s by Thursday with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another system will move through on Wednesday and will bring rain, but that should stay mostly north of the state. Although, a stray shower cannot be ruled out.

The bigger chance of rain will be Friday night into Saturday.

This is a developing weather situation. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.