Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Freeze Warning issued for first night of spring

By FOX 5 Storm Team
Published 
Updated 5:25PM
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Monday evening forecast update

Spring may have started Monday evening, but the cold, dry air is sticking around a little while longer. The FOX 5 Storm Team takes a look at when it will warm up.

ATLANTA - Winter might be ending Monday evening, but the cold, dry air has not.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday for all of north Georgia.

There is a warmup in the works starting Tuesday. Highs will reach into the low to mid 60s. 

The temperature will hike up each day by about 10 degrees each days until the high is in the mid-80s by Thursday with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another system will move through on Wednesday and will bring rain, but that should stay mostly north of the state. Although, a stray shower cannot be ruled out.

The bigger chance of rain will be Friday night into Saturday.

This is a developing weather situation. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.