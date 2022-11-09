Cobb County man sentenced to life for violent rape, assault of girlfriend

article

A Cobb County man will spend the rest of life in prison for the rape and violent assault of his girlfriend.

On Oct. 28, a Cobb County jury found 40-year-old Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault strangulation, battery, and harrassing communications.

Authorities say the charges stems from a series of domestic incidents in 2020 involving his 25-year-old then-girlfriend.

According to court documents, over days in June 2020, Woodard sent around 70 "menacing text messages" and call to the victim.

When she agreed to meet with him to try to calm him down, officials say Woodard followed her from her work to her apartment and accused of her cheating.

Over three hours, investigators say Woodard beat her with his fist and a gun and raped her. She escaped after he fell asleep.

"This case is not about the man who committed heinous acts on someone he should have cared for but about the woman who bravely stood up, faced him, and showed incredible resilience, courage, and strength for her story to be heard." Assistant District Attorney Dallas Cox said in a statement.

A Cobb County Superior Court judge sentenced Woodward to life without the possibility of parole.