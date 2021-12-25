Fox Theatre cancels, postpones shows for COVID concerns

The Fox Theatre announced several cancellations on Friday, citing COVID-19 breakthrough infections and health and safety concerns.

HERE'S WHAT'S CANCELED OR CLOSING ACROSS THE U.S.

On Friday, VStar Entertainment and Steve Litman Presents have canceled performances of "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" due to COVID-19 cases within the production.

If you purchased ticket from Fox Theatre, you will automatically be refunded in up to 7 to 10 business days. Any questions can be directed to boxoffice@foxtheatre.org.

Widespread Panic's New Year's shows set for Dec. 28-31 have been rescheduled to Aug. 10-13 in 2022.

Tickets purchased for Dec. 28 will be honored on Aug. 10, Dec. 29 will be honored on Aug. 11, Dec. 30 will be honored on Aug. 12 and Dec. 31 will be honored on Aug. 13. Mobile tickets will reflect the new date by Jan. 1.

Fans who are unable to attend the new show dates can request a refund by emailing the ticket office at boxoffice@foxtheatre.org through Feb. 4, 2022 or by calling the ticket office at 855-285-8499 beginning Dec. 27.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



