Fox Theatre announces additional Chris Rock show in response to high demand

Chris Rock is adding a second show at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta after his original date on July 29 sold out.

Fox Theatre announced a second show at 8 p.m. on July 30 in response to the high demand.

The comedian has seen a surge in ticket sales for his world tour, titled "Ego Death," days after Will Smith slapped him during the live Oscars broadcast for making a joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Tickets for the show will go on sale 10 a.m. April 1.

Tickets for Chris Rock's North American dates went on sale Feb. 25. There were originally 38 North American tour dates.

The tour was billed as Chris Rock's highly-anticipated return to live comedy, and his first world tour in five years.

Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?

HOLLYWOOD, CA - March 27, 2022. Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Expand

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, "Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?"

Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

Smith walked onto the stage and smacked Rock. Smith went back to his seat, then yelled at Rock twice, "Keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth."

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock

Smith has since issued an apology to Chris Rock on Instagram for slapping him during the Oscars ceremony.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.



I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.



I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will"

Jada Pinkett Smith reacts to Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith responded on Tuesday with an Instagram post that said, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

