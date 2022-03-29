Chris Rock's Fox Theatre show sold out

Tickets to Chris Rock's July 29 show at Fox Theatre are sold out. The comedian has seen a surge in ticket sales for his world tour two days after Will Smith slapped him during the live Oscars broadcast.

There were no seats available in Fox Theatre's ticket portal on Tuesday and Fox Theatre's website did not indicate there were no seats available.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to confirm when the show sold out.

CHRIS ROCK TICKET PRICES SPIKE AFTER SLAP

Tickets for Chris Rock's Ego Death World Tour's North American dates went on sale Feb. 25. Ticketmaster showed zero tickets available for the tour's first shows in Boston and Atlantic City, as well as Durham, North Carolina, days later.

HOW THE LAUGH FACTORY IS SUPPORTING CHRIS ROCK

When originally announced, Rock's tour had 38 North American shows. It was his first world tour in more than five years.

Why did Will Smith hit Chris Rock?

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, "Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?"

Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

Smith walked onto the stage and smacked Rock. Smith went back to his seat, then yelled at Rock twice, "Keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth."

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock

Smith has since issued an apology to Chris Rock on Instagram for slapping him during the Oscars ceremony.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.



I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.



I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

